Sabine creditors object to 'blank checks' for discovery costs

Unsecured creditors who want to probe Sabine Oil & Gas Corp’s pre-bankruptcy merger oppose the energy company’s plan to cover discovery costs for some directors and officers, arguing that would amount to “blank checks” for three law firms.

The firms at issue are Kasowitz Benson Torres & Friedman, Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, according to court papers filed by the creditors’ committee. It is objecting to Sabine’s plan to indemnify some current and former directors and officers.

