FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sabine creditors object to 'blank checks' for discovery costs
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 29, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Sabine creditors object to 'blank checks' for discovery costs

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Unsecured creditors who want to probe Sabine Oil & Gas Corp’s pre-bankruptcy merger oppose the energy company’s plan to cover discovery costs for some directors and officers, arguing that would amount to “blank checks” for three law firms.

The firms at issue are Kasowitz Benson Torres & Friedman, Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, according to court papers filed by the creditors’ committee. It is objecting to Sabine’s plan to indemnify some current and former directors and officers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kVgsAh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.