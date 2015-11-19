FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sabine's creditors want to press fraud claims related to merger
November 19, 2015

Sabine's creditors want to press fraud claims related to merger

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The official committee of creditors of Sabine Oil & Gas Corp is seeking court approval to press lawsuits over what it says was fraud in the bankrupt energy company’s merger with Forest Oil Corp nearly a year ago.

The committee in a 55-page motion filed on Tuesday by Ropes & Gray said it aims to pursue fraudulent conveyance litigation against Sabine’s current and former secured lenders in connection with obligations, liens and payments involved in the December 2014 merger.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kGZqpQ

