Sabine creditors request order to bring fraud claims

Dec 23 -

The official creditors’ committee of Sabine Oil & Gas Corp sought court permission Wednesday to sue board members, company officers and lenders over alleged fraud in the bankrupt energy company’s merger with Forest Oil Corp a year ago.

Houston-based Sabine filed for a Chapter 11 restructuring in July, citing plunging oil prices, weak natural gas prices and $2.8 billion in outstanding debt. But both Sabine and Forest were broke when they merged last December, the committee said in a 142-page motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1mgKgI2