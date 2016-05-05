Judge stands firm on letting bankrupt Sabine scrap midstream pipeline deals

The judge who gave Sabine Oil & Gas Corp the nod to sever pipeline contracts in a major test of the issue in bankruptcy court has issued an opinion rejecting additional arguments defending the agreements.

Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman earlier this year ruled Sabine could use Chapter 11 to end what are known as gathering agreements between energy producers and the pipeline companies that transport and store natural gas.

