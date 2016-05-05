FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge stands firm on letting bankrupt Sabine scrap midstream pipeline deals
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 5, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Judge stands firm on letting bankrupt Sabine scrap midstream pipeline deals

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The judge who gave Sabine Oil & Gas Corp the nod to sever pipeline contracts in a major test of the issue in bankruptcy court has issued an opinion rejecting additional arguments defending the agreements.

Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman earlier this year ruled Sabine could use Chapter 11 to end what are known as gathering agreements between energy producers and the pipeline companies that transport and store natural gas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TuurqA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.