Key bankruptcy ruling on gas gathering contracts gets appealed
May 17, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Key bankruptcy ruling on gas gathering contracts gets appealed

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

An affiliate of Cheniere Energy Inc is appealing a closely watched ruling that allowed Sabine Oil & Gas Corp to use bankruptcy to sever a pipeline contract, and it wants a federal appeals court to review the matter which involves novel issues of state law.

Ultimately, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit should leave it to the Texas Supreme Court to make a definitive ruling, Nordheim Eagle Ford Gathering LLC also said in court papers filed on Friday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qqiGtM

