Saladworks says banking pioneer's 'vendetta' led to Chapter 11

(Reuters) - Bankrupt restaurant chain Saladworks escalated its fight with minority shareholder Vernon Hill, arguing in court papers the founder of Commerce Bancorp Inc had a “vendetta” to destroy the company.

Saladworks said in a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, that Hill enlisted Metro Bank, which he founded in the United Kingdom in 2010, in the effort.

