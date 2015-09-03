FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saladworks says banking pioneer's 'vendetta' led to Chapter 11
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 3, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Saladworks says banking pioneer's 'vendetta' led to Chapter 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bankrupt restaurant chain Saladworks escalated its fight with minority shareholder Vernon Hill, arguing in court papers the founder of Commerce Bancorp Inc had a “vendetta” to destroy the company.

Saladworks said in a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, that Hill enlisted Metro Bank, which he founded in the United Kingdom in 2010, in the effort.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LWNj3h (Reporting by Jim Christie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.