Saladworks says banking pioneer's 'vendetta' led to Chapter 11
September 14, 2015 / 3:44 PM / 2 years ago

Saladworks says banking pioneer's 'vendetta' led to Chapter 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bankrupt restaurant chain Saladworks escalated its fight with minority shareholder Vernon Hill, arguing in court papers the founder of Commerce Bancorp Inc had a “vendetta” to destroy the company.

Saladworks said in a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, that Hill enlisted Metro Bank in the effort. Metro Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Metro Bancorp Inc and is not affiliated with Metro Bank PLC, which Hill founded in the United Kingdom in 2010.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LWNj3h

