Samson says C-level bonuses a 'must' with debt deal in doubt
November 2, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Samson says C-level bonuses a 'must' with debt deal in doubt

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Oil-and-gas producer Samson Resources Corp is seeking U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval for bonuses for its senior officers, arguing incentives are a “must” after its chief executive planned to quit and its debt-cutting plan came off track.

The case is on an “uncertain” path, the company said in court papers, and market uncertainty has created deep “consternation” among the entire workforce, including executives.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XJCqEs

