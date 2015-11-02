Samson says C-level bonuses a 'must' with debt deal in doubt

Oil-and-gas producer Samson Resources Corp is seeking U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval for bonuses for its senior officers, arguing incentives are a “must” after its chief executive planned to quit and its debt-cutting plan came off track.

The case is on an “uncertain” path, the company said in court papers, and market uncertainty has created deep “consternation” among the entire workforce, including executives.

