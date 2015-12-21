FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samson Resources to hold JPMorgan harmless after hacking theft
December 21, 2015 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

Samson Resources to hold JPMorgan harmless after hacking theft

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 21 -

Samson Resources Corp has asked the judge in its bankruptcy case for an order that would release JPMorgan Chase Bank NA from legal claims arising from a data breach that resulted in a nearly $2 million theft from the energy company.

Samson told Judge Christopher Sontchi of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware in court papers Thursday that it had reached a deal with JPMorgan to recover the stolen funds in exchange for holding the bank harmless. The company said it consulted with the U.S. trustee and major stakeholders, and they had no objection to the plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YvIn6I

