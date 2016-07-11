FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Samson's unsecured creditors aim to scotch exclusivity extension
July 11, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Samson's unsecured creditors aim to scotch exclusivity extension

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Unsecured creditors of Samson Resources Corp have accused the energy producer of trying to drag out its Chapter 11 bankruptcy while blocking a rival reorganization plan and a probe of the company's multi-billion dollar buyout in 2011.

The official creditors committee in court papers on Thursday called for denying an extension of the period in which Samson would have the exclusive right to file a Chapter 11 plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29CAH3v

