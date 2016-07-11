Samson's unsecured creditors aim to scotch exclusivity extension

(Reuters) -

Unsecured creditors of Samson Resources Corp have accused the energy producer of trying to drag out its Chapter 11 bankruptcy while blocking a rival reorganization plan and a probe of the company's multi-billion dollar buyout in 2011.

The official creditors committee in court papers on Thursday called for denying an extension of the period in which Samson would have the exclusive right to file a Chapter 11 plan.

