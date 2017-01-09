Bankrupt Samson Resources reaches settlement for Ch. 11 plan

Bankrupt energy company Samson Resources Corp said on Friday it has reached a key settlement with stakeholders that averts a rare courtroom battle with its unsecured creditors over rival plans for restructuring $4 billion in debt.

The settlement outlined in court papers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware also clears the way for the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company to rework its reorganization plan and bring its long Chapter 11 case to an end.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2i8vqRM