FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Bankrupt Samson Resources reaches settlement for Ch. 11 plan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 9, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 7 months ago

Bankrupt Samson Resources reaches settlement for Ch. 11 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt energy company Samson Resources Corp said on Friday it has reached a key settlement with stakeholders that averts a rare courtroom battle with its unsecured creditors over rival plans for restructuring $4 billion in debt.

The settlement outlined in court papers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware also clears the way for the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company to rework its reorganization plan and bring its long Chapter 11 case to an end.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2i8vqRM

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.