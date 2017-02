Energy company Samson Resources Corp won court approval on Monday for its reorganization plan, allowing it to emerge from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy it filed in 2015.

Confirmation of Samson's reorganization plan by Judge Christopher Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware follows a key settlement the company reached last month with unsecured creditors over rival plans for restructuring $4 billion in debt.

