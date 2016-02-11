Samson gets OK to hire Quinn Emanuel to look into Kirkland

A bankruptcy judge has given Samson Resource Corp the green light to retain Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to look into whether Samson’s primary law firm Kirkland & Ellis has any conflicts of interest with some of the bankrupt energy company’s lenders and business partners.

Kirkland & Ellis represented Samson when the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company filed for Chapter 11 in September, marking the biggest energy-related bankruptcy of 2015.

