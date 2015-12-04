Unsecured creditors oppose Samson Resources hiring of Skadden

Dec 4 -

Unsecured creditors of Samson Resources Corp are protesting the hiring of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom over possible conflicts that could hinder the law firm’s investigation of potential claims stemming from the energy company’s 2011 leveraged buyout.

The objection to Skadden Arps, which was hired to represent an independent member of Samson’s board, comes on the heels of an objection by the U.S. trustee to Samson’s main law firm, Kirkland & Ellis.

