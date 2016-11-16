San Bernardino Chapter 9 heads for mediation as judge delays ruling

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury delayed approval of the city of San Bernardino's plan to emerge from Chapter 9 at a hearing on Tuesday after granting a request for mediation by one of the parties involved in the long-running case.

The Big Independent Cities Excess Pool (BICEP), which provides excess liability coverage, asked on Friday for Judge Gregg Zive - who has mediated other issues in the case - to help it reach a settlement with the city.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fwEsud