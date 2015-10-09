Bankrupt city San Bernardino working on revised Chapter 9 plan

By Jim Christie The city of San Bernardino, California, will unveil changes in three to four weeks to its plan for restructuring its debt and exiting bankruptcy, according to court papers filed by the city's lawyers. San Bernardino and its creditors are squaring off on Thursday in a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Riverside, California, where creditors will get a chance to voice objections to the initial plan rolled out by the city. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LDsaeS