Bankrupt city San Bernardino working on revised Chapter 9 plan
October 9, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Bankrupt city San Bernardino working on revised Chapter 9 plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

    The city of San Bernardino, California, will unveil changes
in three to four weeks to its plan for restructuring its debt
and exiting bankruptcy, according to court papers filed by the
city's lawyers.
    San Bernardino and its creditors are squaring off on
Thursday in a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Riverside,
California, where creditors will get a chance to voice
objections to the initial plan rolled out by the city.
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/1LDsaeS

