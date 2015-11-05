Bankrupt San Bernardino fights attorneys' fees in case invoking civil rights

San Bernardino’s municipal bankruptcy case is poised to explore whether an insolvent city is shielded from civil rights lawsuits, according to a lawyer seeking attorneys’ fees for pressing a case against the California city.

Marjorie Barrios wants the stay lifted in the San Bernardino bankruptcy, which began in 2012, so she can collect roughly $44,000 in fees for pursuing a lawsuit that challenged police searches of apartments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WC7PGx