Bankrupt San Bernardino fights attorneys' fees in case invoking civil rights
November 5, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Bankrupt San Bernardino fights attorneys' fees in case invoking civil rights

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

San Bernardino’s municipal bankruptcy case is poised to explore whether an insolvent city is shielded from civil rights lawsuits, according to a lawyer seeking attorneys’ fees for pressing a case against the California city.

Marjorie Barrios wants the stay lifted in the San Bernardino bankruptcy, which began in 2012, so she can collect roughly $44,000 in fees for pursuing a lawsuit that challenged police searches of apartments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WC7PGx

