Bankrupt San Bernardino's new financial projections questioned
December 18, 2015 / 2:03 AM / 2 years ago

Bankrupt San Bernardino's new financial projections questioned

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 17 -

Creditors are asking San Bernardino, California, to explain a new projection of more than $200 million in additional spending and reserves the city has put forward in support of its plan to exit bankruptcy.

Amid the international attention focused on the city in the wake of the recent shooting that U.S. officials have called a terrorist attack, San Bernardino has been preparing for a Dec. 23 hearing on an amended disclosure statement it hopes will help pave the way for it to wind down its Chapter 9 bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UGQM6Z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
