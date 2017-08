Ambac Assurance Corp voted to accept San Bernardino, California's bankruptcy exit plan despite the big cut in store for payments on pension obligation debt, the bond insurer said on Thursday.

Ambac's vote will lend momentum to end the city's four-year-old Chapter 9 bankruptcy and help put to rest a long and major fight in the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bP9hoV