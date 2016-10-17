Judge praises San Bernardino's Ch. 9 plan but urges more work

The judge overseeing San Bernardino, California's four-year-old municipal bankruptcy case said on Friday she found the city's plan to restructure its finances feasible and drafted in good faith, but stopped short of confirming it.

Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury at a hearing in Bankruptcy Court in Riverside, California said San Bernardino had presented a strong case for confirming the plan but wanted to see if the city could resolve claims related to civil rights lawsuits and insurance disputes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dJmiSo