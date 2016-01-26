Bankrupt San Bernardino, California; firefighters declare peace

The bankrupt city of San Bernardino, California, and its firefighters have agreed to resolve their long-running and often bitter legal disputes, a move the city said puts it closer to its goal of exiting bankruptcy.

San Bernardino’s leaders will vote on the deal on Feb. 1, just over a month before a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on the city’s amended disclosure statement that describes how it would restructure its finances.

