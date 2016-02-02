Bankrupt San Bernardino, California settles more than $40 mln in claims

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The council of the bankrupt city of San Bernardino, California has approved a settlement ending disputes involving more than $40 million in claims with the city’s firefighters, a move the city expects will advance the plan it is drafting to exit bankruptcy.

San Bernardino’s Common Council endorsed the agreement unanimously on Monday. The agreement clears the way to fold the city’s fire department into San Bernardino County’s fire services district as a critical cost-cutting measure, City Attorney Gary Saenz said in a statement.

The union for San Bernardino’s firefighters ratified the agreement last week, their lawyer, Corey Glave, told Reuters.

The settlement resolves nine years of claims against San Bernardino, which includes paying the firefighters $2.7 million to resolve claims over changes to the city’s pension policy and to settle lawsuits the firefighters pressed against the city after it filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy in 2012.

As part of the settlement, the city will transfer approximately $430,000 to the county so firefighters begin service with the county district with sick and leave time.

The agreement also provides for the firefighters’ union to be treated as an unsecured creditor that would get $140,000, or 1 percent, on a $14-million claim in the city’s bankruptcy plan.

The agreement followed a legal setback for the firefighters late last month when U.S. District Court Judge Otis Wright ruled that Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury did not abuse her discretion by denying them relief from a stay in San Bernardino’s bankruptcy.

Jury had ruled firefighters could not sue San Bernardino in state court for cutting salaries and benefits after rejecting their labor contract. She also ruled that neither San Bernardino’s charter nor state law prevents the city from outsourcing its fire service.

San Bernardino was the scene of a mass shooting in December that killed 14 people and that U.S. officials called a terrorist attack.