San Bernardino, Calif., could get summer hearing to exit bankruptcy
February 5, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

San Bernardino, Calif., could get summer hearing to exit bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Feb 5 -

San Bernardino, California, could have a hearing to confirm a plan to exit bankruptcy this summer, a judge said on Thursday, a day after the city said it reached a critical agreement with the creditor holding its pension obligation bonds.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury said at a hearing that the tentative agreement was one of two recent developments helping pave the way for the city to emerge from the bankruptcy case it launched in 2012.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QKe7TQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
