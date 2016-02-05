San Bernardino, Calif., could get summer hearing to exit bankruptcy

Feb 5 -

San Bernardino, California, could have a hearing to confirm a plan to exit bankruptcy this summer, a judge said on Thursday, a day after the city said it reached a critical agreement with the creditor holding its pension obligation bonds.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury said at a hearing that the tentative agreement was one of two recent developments helping pave the way for the city to emerge from the bankruptcy case it launched in 2012.

