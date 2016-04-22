FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dispute over defending cops flares in San Bernardino bankruptcy
April 22, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Dispute over defending cops flares in San Bernardino bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Disputes whether cities must pay to defend police officers in civil rights lawsuits will be argued in upcoming hearings in separate federal courts involving the bankruptcy cases of two California cities.

The first hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday in the Chapter 9 bankruptcy of San Bernardino, which is defending its proposal in its reorganization plan to protect police officers accused of civil right violations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WIRvHE

