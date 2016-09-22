Stay stands in San Bernardino bankruptcy blocking search lawsuit

San Bernardino, California is a step closer to potentially emerging from bankruptcy next month after a U.S. District Court judge declined to lift the stay on lawsuits for residents of an apartment complex protesting a search by city police.

Judge Otis Wright II of the Central District of California in an opinion filed on Monday said he could not "carve out" exceptions to a stay for tort and constitutional claims after a municipality files for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection.

