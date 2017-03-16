FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
San Bernardino still contesting civil rights claims to Chapter 9 plan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 16, 2017 / 10:41 PM / 5 months ago

San Bernardino still contesting civil rights claims to Chapter 9 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A man slated to lose nearly his entire police brutality claim due to the bankruptcy of San Bernardino, California should be stopped from trying to convince the Bankruptcy Court he is entitled to greater compensation, according to the city.

San Bernardino in court papers on Tuesday argued its Chapter 9 bankruptcy plan, confirmed by Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury in January, is a wrap and Javier Banuelos should be not allowed to reopen plan confirmation proceedings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mxVcRA

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.