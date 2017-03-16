San Bernardino still contesting civil rights claims to Chapter 9 plan

A man slated to lose nearly his entire police brutality claim due to the bankruptcy of San Bernardino, California should be stopped from trying to convince the Bankruptcy Court he is entitled to greater compensation, according to the city.

San Bernardino in court papers on Tuesday argued its Chapter 9 bankruptcy plan, confirmed by Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury in January, is a wrap and Javier Banuelos should be not allowed to reopen plan confirmation proceedings.

