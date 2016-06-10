FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt SandRidge says hedging vital for required cash levels
June 10, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Bankrupt SandRidge says hedging vital for required cash levels

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt SandRidge Energy Inc is seeking to resume its hedging program to take advantage of strengthening oil and natural gas prices so it can meet its restructuring support agreement’s requirement for keeping at least $375 million in cash on hand.

“Although prices are impossible to predict with certainty, recent price improvements provide the opportunity to lock in cash flow at attractive prices and avoid disruption from near-term commodity price movements,” SandRidge Chief Financial Officer Julian Bott said in court papers on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RZ2Tbw

