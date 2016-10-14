FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Landowners, SandRidge clash over bid-rigging class action
October 14, 2016 / 8:31 PM / 10 months ago

Landowners, SandRidge clash over bid-rigging class action

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Landowners who claim their oil leases were rigged by the late energy pioneer Aubrey McClendon want the U.S. Bankruptcy judge overseeing the Chapter 11 of SandRidge Energy Inc to allow them to pursue a class action lawsuit.

McClendon, who founded Chesapeake Energy Co with SandRidge's former CEO Tom Ward, died in a high-speed car crash in March a day after he was charged with conspiring to suppress land prices by rigging bids to buy oil and natural gas leases in Oklahoma.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dQmYah

