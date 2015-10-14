Santa Fe's creditors' clause in purchase agreement will chill bidding

Unsecured creditors of Santa Fe Gold Corp want the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, to reject a purchase agreement for the mining company, charging it is part of a Chapter 11 case “rigged” for the benefit of a secured lender.

The agreement has a so-called no-shop provision that prevents Santa Fe from trying to find bidders to compete with secured lender Waterton Global Value LP. That provision virtually guarantees unsecured creditors would not see a recovery, according to their official committee.

