With no way to raise cash, Santa Fe Gold files for bankruptcy
August 27, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

With no way to raise cash, Santa Fe Gold files for bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citing its struggles with sagging prices for precious metals and its failure to find partners to bolster its finances, mining company Santa Fe Gold Corp filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, saying it urgently needs its plan for debtor-in-possession financing approved.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jakes Jordaan, also an attorney at the Jordaan Law Firm, said in court papers filed in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that the $1.6 million financing plan is Santa Fe’s only option for raising cash to get through a Chapter 11 sale in the next 90 days.

