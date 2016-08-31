Seismic data shaking up energy companies' reorganization plans

Two energy companies, SandRidge Energy Inc and Halcon Resources Corp, have run into opposition from suppliers arguing they are trying to exit bankruptcy with a valuable trade secret: seismic data about oil and gas deposits.

Seismic Exchange Inc and Geophysical Pursuit Inc argued in court papers on Monday that SandRidge and Halcon have not provided assurances they will protect seismic data the suppliers say is their intellectual property.

