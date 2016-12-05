FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
SEIU local in bankruptcy after jury finds it disparaged company
#Westlaw News
December 5, 2016 / 10:26 PM / in 9 months

SEIU local in bankruptcy after jury finds it disparaged company

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A Service Employees International Union local has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a jury hit it with a landmark award stemming from a janitorial service's lengthy lawsuit that claimed the labor group had smeared it to cost it business.

In September, a Harris County, Texas jury awarding $5.3 million in damages to Professional Janitorial Service of Houston Inc after finding SEIU-Texas disparaged the company for resisting an organizing campaign a decade ago.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h0oF81

