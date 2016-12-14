Bankrupt SEIU local accused of 'sham' Chapter 11 filing

A recently filed bankruptcy by a Service Employees International Union local should be converted to a liquidation or dismissed because the union is trying to avoid posting a $6 million bond stemming from a landmark award against it, according the company that won the judgment.

Professional Janitorial Service of Houston Inc in court papers on Friday said SEIU-Texas filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month in bad faith to shield SEIU International from having to post the bond required for an appeal.

