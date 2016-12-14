FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Bankrupt SEIU local accused of 'sham' Chapter 11 filing
December 14, 2016 / 10:26 PM / 8 months ago

Bankrupt SEIU local accused of 'sham' Chapter 11 filing

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A recently filed bankruptcy by a Service Employees International Union local should be converted to a liquidation or dismissed because the union is trying to avoid posting a $6 million bond stemming from a landmark award against it, according the company that won the judgment.

Professional Janitorial Service of Houston Inc in court papers on Friday said SEIU-Texas filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month in bad faith to shield SEIU International from having to post the bond required for an appeal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h1MKs1

