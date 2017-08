Oilfield services company Seventy Seven Energy Inc's prepackaged bankruptcy plan should be rejected because it would free too many parties from liability, according to the U.S. Trustee.

The bankruptcy watchdog in court papers on Wednesday argued the plan's exculpation provision should be narrowed to estate fiduciaries: Seventy Seven, its directors and officers and the debtors' professionals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29tBYul