Bankrupt Sherwin Alumina opts to liquidate and sell to lender

Bankrupt alumina producer Sherwin Alumina Co said on Wednesday it would liquidate after announcing it will close its plant in Gregory, Texas, due to a bauxite supply dispute with Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp, which is also bankrupt.

Sherwin, a subsidiary of commodities group Glencore, in court papers said its planned restructuring ran into setbacks beyond its control, forcing it into a "comprehensive closure plan" to wind down operations.

