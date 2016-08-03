FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt Sherwin Alumina opts to liquidate and sell to lender
August 3, 2016 / 11:46 PM / a year ago

Bankrupt Sherwin Alumina opts to liquidate and sell to lender

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt alumina producer Sherwin Alumina Co said on Wednesday it would liquidate after announcing it will close its plant in Gregory, Texas, due to a bauxite supply dispute with Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp, which is also bankrupt.

Sherwin, a subsidiary of commodities group Glencore, in court papers said its planned restructuring ran into setbacks beyond its control, forcing it into a "comprehensive closure plan" to wind down operations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2amxXnX

