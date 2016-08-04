Mediation order for bankrupt Sherwin Alumina, Noranda Aluminum

The judges overseeing the bankruptcies of Sherwin Alumina Co and Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp have ordered the two companies into mediation to try to avert a fight in court over a bauxite supply dispute.

The order signed on Wednesday by Judge David Jones of the Bankruptcy Court in Corpus Christi, Texas and Judge Barry Schermer of the Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis directs the two companies to try to settle their differences. Judge Marvin Isgur of the Bankruptcy Court in Houston was appointed mediator.

