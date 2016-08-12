Bankrupt Sherwin Alumina says setbacks prompt it to wind down

Alumina producer Sherwin Alumina Co LLC will put together a plan to wind down operations after recent significant setbacks in its restructuring stemming from a dispute with Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp, its main supplier which is also bankrupt.

Sherwin's announcement in court papers on Wednesday came a week after the judges overseeing the two companies' Chapter 11 bankruptcies ordered them into mediation to try to resolve Sherwin's bauxite supply dispute with Noranda.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aR4a8Z