10 months ago
Access to neighboring plant at issue in Sherwin Alumina's wind-down plan
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 12, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 10 months ago

Access to neighboring plant at issue in Sherwin Alumina's wind-down plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Sherwin Alumina Co LLC's plan to wind down should be denied unless the bankrupt alumina producer can preserve access to a neighboring production plant in Gregory, Texas, the adjoining facility's owners argued on Monday.

In court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Corpus Christi, Texas Nashtec LLC said that Sherwin appears to be trying to dispose of its Gregory plant free and clear of an easement that provides access to Nashtec's facility to "increase the potential return realized from the property to the detriment of Nashtec."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dLkI7C

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
