Access to neighboring plant at issue in Sherwin Alumina's wind-down plan

Sherwin Alumina Co LLC's plan to wind down should be denied unless the bankrupt alumina producer can preserve access to a neighboring production plant in Gregory, Texas, the adjoining facility's owners argued on Monday.

In court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Corpus Christi, Texas Nashtec LLC said that Sherwin appears to be trying to dispose of its Gregory plant free and clear of an easement that provides access to Nashtec's facility to "increase the potential return realized from the property to the detriment of Nashtec."

