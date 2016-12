Sherwin Alumina Co LLC is seeking bankruptcy court approval for a $3.3 million settlement of personal injury and property damage claims over its "red mud" toxic waste, a byproduct of its bauxite refining.

The settlement will be up for approval at a hearing on Jan. 10 along with Sherwin Alumina's plan to wind down operations, which it adopted after failing to restructure.

