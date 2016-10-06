Texas goes after bankrupt Sherwin Alumina over 'red mud'

Texas on Wednesday sued bankrupt Sherwin Alumina Co LLC to force the company to assure it can safely close sites storing "red mud," a toxic waste from refining bauxite, the material used in making aluminum.

Sherwin is winding down and it is not clear the company can cover the cost of properly closing four open-air beds that can hold nearly 129 million cubic yards of the waste, which poses environmental health and safety concerns, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office said in court papers.

