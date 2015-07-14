Signal files for Ch. 11, to settle guest worker lawsuits

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Offshore oil services company Signal International Inc filed for bankruptcy on Monday with a plan to sell itself to its biggest stockholder to settle costly lawsuits pressed by guest workers from India.

The plan also generates as much as possible for Signal’s estate as hard times in the oil and gas industry have slashed revenue and added to the company’s financial strain, Chief Financial Officer Christopher Cunningham said in a declaration.

