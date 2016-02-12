FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skadden faces renewed challenge over Radnor bankruptcy work
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 12, 2016 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Skadden faces renewed challenge over Radnor bankruptcy work

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom on Friday asked a bankruptcy judge to dismiss allegations of collusion brought by a former chief executive officer of packaging company Radnor Holdings Corp.

In a complaint filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, former Radnor CEO and chairman Michael Kennedy claims Skadden conspired during the company’s bankruptcy with Tennenbaum Capital Partners, the hedge fund that ultimately bought most of Radnor’s assets.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1o7A6KU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.