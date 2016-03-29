Southcross Holdings files for Ch. 11, aims to protect MLPs

By Jim Christie

Energy pipeline operator Southcross Holdings LP filed for bankruptcy on Monday with a plan backed by its stakeholders to restructure about $700 million of obligations, and said it needs the court to confirm the proposal by mid-April.

Southcross said its Chapter 11 needs to advance quickly because it only has about $750,000 in cash and faces an April 15 deadline for an audit of its affiliated master limited partnerships (MLPs).

