Southcross Holdings files for Ch. 11, aims to protect MLPs
March 29, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Southcross Holdings files for Ch. 11, aims to protect MLPs

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Energy pipeline operator Southcross Holdings LP filed for bankruptcy on Monday with a plan backed by its stakeholders to restructure about $700 million of obligations, and said it needs the court to confirm the proposal by mid-April.

Southcross said its Chapter 11 needs to advance quickly because it only has about $750,000 in cash and faces an April 15 deadline for an audit of its affiliated master limited partnerships (MLPs).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MPmEBn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
