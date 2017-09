By Jim Christie

Energy pipeline operator Southcross Holdings LP won support on Tuesday from a judge for a speedy confirmation hearing on its plan to restructure about $700 million of its obligations.

Southcross filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday aiming to avert similar filings by its master limited partnerships (MLPs), a plan Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur said warranted a confirmation hearing on April 11.

