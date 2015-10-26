FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy industry fuels growth in Moody's list of spec-grade companies
October 26, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Energy industry fuels growth in Moody's list of spec-grade companies

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Nearly half of the companies that joined Moody’s Investors Service’s list of speculative-grade corporate ratings in recent months came from the oil and natural gas industry, suggesting weak energy prices could prompt a flurry of bankruptcy filings.

The energy sector has been stoking the list’s growth for three quarters, according to the credit rating agency. Moody’s said in its report on Thursday that 19 of the 41 companies added to the list over the last three months came from the oil and gas industry.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GCRbVo

