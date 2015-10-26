Energy industry fuels growth in Moody's list of spec-grade companies

Nearly half of the companies that joined Moody’s Investors Service’s list of speculative-grade corporate ratings in recent months came from the oil and natural gas industry, suggesting weak energy prices could prompt a flurry of bankruptcy filings.

The energy sector has been stoking the list’s growth for three quarters, according to the credit rating agency. Moody’s said in its report on Thursday that 19 of the 41 companies added to the list over the last three months came from the oil and gas industry.

