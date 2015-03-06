FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sport-Haley Holdings files for Ch. 11 to wind down furniture unit
March 6, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Sport-Haley Holdings files for Ch. 11 to wind down furniture unit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Denver-based holding company Sport-Haley Holdings Inc filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday to help wind down its furniture maker Chromcraft Revington Inc.

Sport-Haley Holdings, whose shares trade over the counter, said in a statement the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware was made in cooperation with its primary lender and will reduce outstanding debt.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DZS9pw

