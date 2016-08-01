FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Sports Authority says no effect on recoveries from bonus program
August 1, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Sports Authority says no effect on recoveries from bonus program

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt retailer Sports Authority on Monday defended its proposed executive incentive program against objections by the U.S. trustee, arguing the bonuses would not affect creditors' recoveries.

Sports Authority's chief restructuring officer, Stephen Coulombe of Berkeley Research Group LLC, said in court papers the retailer's term-loan agent would not seek reimbursement for the costs of the bonus program, which will pay four senior executives up to a total of approximately $2.83 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aKNyDt

