Sports Authority says no effect on recoveries from bonus program

Bankrupt retailer Sports Authority on Monday defended its proposed executive incentive program against objections by the U.S. trustee, arguing the bonuses would not affect creditors' recoveries.

Sports Authority's chief restructuring officer, Stephen Coulombe of Berkeley Research Group LLC, said in court papers the retailer's term-loan agent would not seek reimbursement for the costs of the bonus program, which will pay four senior executives up to a total of approximately $2.83 million.

