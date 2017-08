Aug 24 - The U.S. trustee has called Sports Authority's second push for bankruptcy court approval of an executive bonus plan "unseemly" in court papers filed on Tuesday opposing the sports equipment retailer's proposal.

Sports Authority should not be proposing bonuses totaling up to $1.5 million for three unidentified insiders as it goes out of business, the bankruptcy watchdog said.

