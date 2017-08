Sports Authority got bankruptcy court approval on Wednesday for a more modest executive bonus plan than an earlier proposal that the judge in its case deemed "inappropriate" amid mass layoffs at the company.

Judge Mary Walrath of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware approved the modified plan, which reduced the total potential bonuses to $1.5 million from $2.85 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2crHQqK