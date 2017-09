Sports Authority aims to hold two auctions next month to sell its assets instead of trying to reorganize, one its lawyers said on Tuesday at a hearing in the retail chain’s bankruptcy case.

The company has held meetings with a number of potential bidders and aims to hold auctions on May 5 and May 16, said Robert Klyman of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, a lawyer for Sports Authority.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pECSaO